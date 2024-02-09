Man accused of trying to strangle officer in emergency room at Batavia hospital

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was arrested after Batavia Police say tried to strangle a police officer in a hospital emergency room.

Police say Dylan Jordan from the Town of Bliss got into a fight with an officer last month at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia.

Police say he put the officer in a headlock and tried to choke him. Jordan was arraigned on charges of attempted assault, attempted strangulation, and obstruction of breathing and released. He’s due back in court next week.