Man accused of using skimmers to steal credit card info at Walmart stores

A man is accused of using credit card skimmers in stores across New York.

Federal prosecutors say Romano Serban used skimmers to steal credit card information at 19 Walmart stores in July 2023. They say 15 of them were in our state, including the Walmarts in Canandaigua, Geneva and Waterloo.

Serban is being held pending a detention hearing, which is set for next Friday. According to court paperwork, he is believed to be in the country illegally.