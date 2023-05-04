Man admits to fatally beating 65-year-old in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – More than a year ago, Gerald Wayne Irvin, 65, was found badly beaten on North Clinton Avenue.

He later died from his injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Treveon Gates admitted to beating Irvin so violently that he kept it up after he became unresponsive. He even filmed some of it on his cellphone.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Gates’ attack on Irvin was unprovoked, driven by a desire to hurt someone. The DA says Irvin was the second man Gates attacked on the morning of April 18, 2022.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Thursday.

Gates also pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in connection to a Monroe County Heroin Task Force Investigation on May 5, 2021.

Gates will be sentenced on July 18. He is facing 30 years in prison.