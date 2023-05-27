Man admits to having child pornography, faces up to 10 years in prison

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – A Steuben County man admitted to having child pornography. Prosecutors say 59-year-old John Buckley of Wayland used his cell phone to take sexually explicit pictures of an underage girl.

The FBI served a search warrant in August of last year, and found more than 30 images of child pornography on it- including pictures of the victim.

Buckley faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He’ll be sentenced at a later date.