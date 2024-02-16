Man allegedly busted with cocaine is Geneseo school bus driver

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – A Nunda man accused of having cocaine in his car within reach of a child works for the Geneseo Central School District as a school bus driver.

David Poncharik, 41, was arrested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on Interstate 390 in Avon.

The deputy suspected Poncharik of being involved in drug activity. His vehicle was searched and cocaine was found, according to LCSO.

The cocaine was within reach of a minor in the car, deputies say.

Poncharik was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office headquarters in Geneseo. Deputies say he had cocaine concealed on his person in an attempt to hide it from deputies.

He’s been charged with felony tampering with physical evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, and traffic violation.

David Poncharik

Geneseo Superintendent Cindy Flowers tells News10NBC that the district is aware of Poncharik’s arrest and that he has been on leave since July 2023.

“While the school district cannot publicly comment on personnel matters, the school district can confirm that Mr. Poncharik has not driven school bus during the 2023-24 school year,” she says in a statement.

Flowers says federal law mandates that school bus drivers are subject to drug and/or alcohol testing in a “variety of circumstances.” They include pre-employment screening and random testing, as well as testing before a driver returns to duty if they’ve “engaged in prohibited drug and/or alcohol conduct.”

Poncharik was issued an appearance ticket for Avon Town Court at a later date.