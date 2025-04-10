Man arrested after accused of multiple home burglaries in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – Greece Police said a 24-year-old man from Greece has been arrested in connection to a series of home burglaries on Milford Street and Falmouth Street neighborhoods.

Police said they were able to identify Leandro Torres through surveillance footage that was captured by a Tesla vehicle’s security system, forensic evidence and field interviews. Torres was taken into custody without incident and a search warrant at his home led to the recovery of multiple items from the burglaries.

Torres stole electronics, U.S. currency, video game systems, personal documents, and debit/credit cards from homes between late March and early April, according to police.

Torres was charged with four counts of burglary in the second-degree and four counts of grand larceny in the fourth-degree. He was transported to Monroe County Jail, where he awaits arraignment.

Although police say Torres was formally charged in connection to four separate burglaries, police said they believe he was involved in seven total burglaries.

Here is the surveillance footage, provided by Greece Police: