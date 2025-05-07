Man arrested after being accused of hitting a 12-year-old in hit-and-run

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 42-year-old man has been arrested after Rochester Police say he hit a 12-year-old boy on a Veo scooter with his car and left the scene on April 16.

The 12-year-old boy, Elijah, was riding a scooter with his father from Bauman Street and turned onto Avenue D, when the car hit him.

The driver of the car, Terry Britt, stopped briefly, where police say he yelled at the boy and his father, then fled the scene. Elijah was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious, life-altering injuries. On April 23, he emerged from a medically induced coma, but remained unresponsive and unable to speak.

Police say detectives from the Criminal Investigation Section identified Britt’s car and located the car in a parking lot on Lexington Avenue on April 24. Detectives executed a search warrant on the car and got “valuable evidence.”

On Wednesday morning, police say they took Britt into custody and was issued appearance tickets for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, aggravated unlicensed operator in the second-degree and unlicensed operator.

Police say Britt’s unlicensed operator charge was due to Britt’s license being revoked from a previous DWI conviction. Britt is scheduled to be arraigned in Rochester City Court on May 21 at 9:30 a.m.

