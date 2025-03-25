Man arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a child

BLOOMFIELD, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 40-year-old man as they say he sexually assaulted a child under the age of 13.

Deputies said on March 14, Zachary Rogers was arrested on an indictment warrant which charged him with predatory sexual assault against a child under the age of 13 and endangering the welfare of a child.

Rogers arrest was a result of an investigation done by the Sheriff’s Office along with the Ontario County Child Protective Services, according to Deputies. They also said the investigation found that Rogers had “criminal sexual contact” with someone under 13 years old.

Rogers has been arraigned in Ontario County Court, with his bail set at $75,000 cash or a $150,000 bond. Deputies said he will appear in court at a later date for further proceedings.