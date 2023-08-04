Man arrested after Clifton Springs bank robbery

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — Deputies made a quick arrest Thursday after a bank robbery in Clifton Springs. They arrested Brandon Gray and charged him with robbery.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Ontario says Gray went into the Community Bank and passed a note demanding money, then ran away with the cash.

Bank employees gave a detailed description of the suspect, and deputies tracked Gray down inside a home on Main Street in the village.

He is to be arraigned Friday morning.