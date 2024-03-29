Man arrested after FBI raid on Andrews Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester man has been criminally charged after a raid at an Andrews Street building.

Vincenzo Cilino, 24, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

RELATED: Building on Andrews St. evacuated; street closed for FBI investigation

The raid happened the day before and prompted an evacuation.

Cilino was arraigned in Rochester City Court on March 29th. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office requested no bail, no release. Judge Michael Lopez set bail at $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, and $20,000 partially-secured bond.

A spokeswoman from the FBI says more charged could be filed.