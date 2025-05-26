Police: Man arrested after hitting two people with car after altercation

GREECE, N.Y. – Police say that two people were intentionally hit by a car on Denise Road, west of Lake Avenue, on Monday evening.

Police responded to Denise Road just after 6 p.m. on Monday. They said the driver of a car and two people walking in the area began to argue. The driver of the car hit both pedestrians with the car and then left the scene.

One of the pedestrians, a 29-year-old woman from the city, was taken to the hospital for a lower body injury, which is not life-threatening. The other pedestrian complained of pain.

The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man from Rochester, was found shortly after in Greece, along with three others in the car, and taken into custody.