Man arrested after road rage altercation in Ontario

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — An Ontario County man is facing child endangerment charges after an alleged road rage incident.

Ontario County Deputies say he pointed a gun at a car that had a 4-year-old child inside of it. It happened Friday night in the area of Johnson Hill Road and South Old Bald Bill Road in Canadice.

Deputies say Matthew Johnson was driving recklessly and almost hit another car. They say he then pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the driver of that car.

Johnson was taken to the Ontario County Jail and is charged with menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.