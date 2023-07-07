Man arrested for assaulting Rochester Police officer in June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man wanted for assaulting a Rochester Police officer on June 13 was arrested on Thursday after a car chase.

Rochester Police and New York State Police arrested Javaris Corbit, 33, on Rialto Street off North Clinton Avenue. Officers say he and two teenagers were riding in a car with two loaded handguns inside. They also say Corbit hit a State Police car during the chase.

RPD officers and troopers spotted Corbit driving a car around 6 p.m. on Sander Street off Bay Street. RPD says he fled when they tried to stop the car. After a five-minute-long chase in the northeast part of the city, the car struck the state police car. RPD says that’s when Corbit and the two teens were taken into custody.

Corbit is charged with criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful fleeing of a police officer. He is also charged with the assault of the officer on Dewey Avenue near Lexington Avenue, along with obstruction of governmental administration. Corbit was taken to Monroe County Jail.

The teens, 14 and 15, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon. They were taken to the Monroe County Children’s Center.