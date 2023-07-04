Man arrested for attempted rape of 14-year-old in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A Waterloo man was arrested in Canandaigua on Saturday after police say he tried to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex.

Officers say Sergio Ortega, 25, spoke with someone he believed to be a teenager online before traveling to Canandaigua. Police were notified of that conversation and arrested him.

Ortega was charged with attempted rape. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in court at a later date.