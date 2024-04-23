Man arrested for burglary and robbery on Scrantom St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police went to a home on Scrantom Street for an alleged assault on Thursday, April 18th.

The victim reported that her neighbor came to her door wanting to use her phone. The suspect allegedly forced his way into the victim’s home and held her against the wall demanding money and threatening to rape her, while he held scissors to her throat. The suspect stole cash from the victim’s purse and took off from the scene.

The victim was not injured during the attack.

The suspect, 37-year-old Steven Narvaez, was arrested and taken to Monroe County Jail Monday night. He is charged with burglary, robbery, and petit larceny. Narvaez was arraigned and released from custody.