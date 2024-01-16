Man arrested for Christmas Day shooting on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 38, was arrested for a shooting on Christmas Day on Avenue A near Roth Street.

Cordell Libbett, 38, is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Rochester Police say he shot and wounded a 34-year-old man.

When RPD arrived to the scene of the shooting, they found evidence of shots fired but no victim. They soon learned that a man was taken to Rochester General Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the lower body.

Officers from the RPD Tactical Unit arrested Libbett on Monday. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned Tuesday in Rochester City Court.