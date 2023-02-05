Man arrested for domestic violence jumps onto hood of patrol car

PENN YAN, N.Y. – Yates County Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Saturday at 9:37 p.m on Rubin Drive.

Officials say Brian Lindsay charged at the patrol car when they got to the house, and jumped onto the hood. Once Lindsay was taken into custody, he spit blood into a deputy’s face.

We’re told Lindsay had a fight with his girlfriend that turned physical and he punched her in the face. The woman was able to to leave the house and a neighbor called 911.

Lindsay was taken to Yates County Jail where he then tried to leave and got in a physical altercation with correctional officers. Lindsay will appear in court at a later date.