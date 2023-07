WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – A man is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies said he was driving high. Daniel Mercado, 48, of Buffalo, was stopped for speeding on State Route 78 in the town of Java.

Mercado was arrested for felony DWI drugs under Leandra’s Law. He’s accused of driving under the influence of cannabis with a passenger under the age of 16.

Mercado was given an appearance ticket and is due back in court.