Man arrested for DWI after hit-and-run at Rochester intersection

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after Rochester Police said he ran a red light, hit another car, and fled the scene Monday morning.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of South Clinton Avenue and Alexander Street. Officers responded just before 1:15 a.m. and found damaged car with a passenger trapped inside. First responders freed the woman in her 20s from the car and she was taken to Strong Hospital for minor injuries. The driver, a man in his 30s, wasn’t injured.

RPD says the vehicle that caused the crash fled the scene but officers soon found it on Baden Street. Officers arrested the driver of the GMC pick-up truck, a man in his 30s, who was not injured. The passenger in that truck was also not injured.

Investigators determined that the truck ran a red light while traveling on South Clinton Avenue and hit the other car while it was driving through the intersection.