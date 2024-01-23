Man arrested for January 16 shooting on Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On January 16 at 2:30 a.m., Rochester Police went to Lake Avenue by Lorimer Street to find a woman had been shot.

Police say there was an argument inside of an apartment, possibly over money owed, when the suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the upper body. The suspect ran from the scene.

The 60-year-old woman who was shot was able to call 911. She was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

On Monday, 45-year-old Harold Scott was arrested on Saxton Street by Orange Street. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Rochester City Court. He’s charged with assault, along with several criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Scott’s 2021 conviction for assault, makes him ineligible to possess a firearm in New York State.