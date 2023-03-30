Canandaigua Police: Man arrested for kidnapping 65-year-old woman

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Canandaigua Police say he held a 65-year-old woman captive and injured her.

Michael R. Phillips, 31, was arrested on March 23. He is facing kidnapping and assault charges.

Canandaigua Police say the woman was held captive in a home for three days. After she was rescued, she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was eventually released.

Police say Phillips refused to get his picture or fingerprints taken after he was arrested. He was arraigned and is being held at Ontario County Jail without bail.