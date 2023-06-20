Man arrested for possessing child pornography in Orleans County

MEDINA, N.Y. — A New York State Police investigation led to the arrest of a man in Orleans County for child pornography.

Fnu Raine, 29 of Medina, is charged with ten counts of possessing a sexual performance by a child. State Police say they found child pornography in the Town of Shelby in collaboration with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Raine was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to court in August.