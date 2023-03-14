Man arrested for setting fire in home and garage in Lima

LIMA, N.Y. — A 43-year-old man was charged with multiple cases of arson in the Village of Lima. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says the man set objects on fire at an unoccupied home, lit a garage on fire at a different building hours later, then returned to the first home the next day to turn the stove on before leaving.

Vincent Wozlonis, 43, was arrested on March 8 shortly after the third incident. His charges include two counts of arson, burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny, and trespassing.

Deputies responded to the first incident on March 7 just before 11 a.m. after a fire alarm went off at the home on Rochester Street. Deputies said they found the stove on and items on fire.

Seven hours later, deputies responded to a building on East Main Street after getting reports of a person starting a small fire inside the garage. The person fled before authorities arrived.

Around noon the next day, deputies found the stove on again at the home on Rochester Street. Deputies said that, after checking the area, they found Wozlonis, who matched the description of the person inside the East Main Street garage. They also say Wozlonis also stole items from the unoccupied home the morning earlier.

Wozlonis was arraigned and taken to the Livingston County Jail where he’s being held on $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

The Livingston County Office of Emergency Management and the Lima Fire Department helped the sheriff’s office with the investigation.