Man arrested for shooting in February on Locust Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police have made an arrest after a man in his 40s was found with a gunshot wound on Feb. 17 at the intersection of Smith Street and Verona Street.

Lamont Valion, 45, is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. RPD says he shot a man who was in or near a vehicle on Locust Street.

The man was able to escape the vehicle and ran several blocks away, where a bystander called 911. He was taken to Strong Hospital and survived after treatment.

Police and Monroe County Probation took Valion into custody on March 8 as he reported for his probation appointment. He is in Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday in Rochester City Court.

Valion is on probation because he was convicted of 3rd-degree rape in 2022.