Man arrested for shooting in late December on Hudson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 29-year-old parolee was arrested for a shooting that wounded a man on Hudson Avenue near Alphonse Street on Dec 22.

Rochester Police say Shai-Britton Anderson shot a man in his 30s who underwent life-saving surgery at Rochester General Hospital. Anderson is charged with attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

RPD officers said they found Anderson in his home on Darien Street on Thursday morning and took him into custody. He was taken to Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned on Thursday.

Anderson is on parole because of his 2016 conviction of criminal possession of a weapon.