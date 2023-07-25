Man arrested for stabbing woman whose body was found in Whitney Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with murder for stabbing a woman whose body was found inside a multi-unit house on Whitney Street near Smith Street on Friday.

Rochester Police say the victim was stabbed while trying to protect another woman during a fight.

RPD began investigating after finding a woman’s body with multiple stab wounds in the home around around 6:30 p.m. Officers identified that woman as 38-year-old Constance Henry.

An investigation determined that, before the stabbing, there was a fight before between Kevin Dukes Jr., 30, and a woman who had an order of protection against him. Offices say Dukes stabbed and killed Henry when she tried to help the woman.

On Monday, U.S. Marshalls took Dukes into custody. He is now charged with second-degree murder and criminal contempt. He will be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Dukes, a level three sex offender, has a criminal history. He was convicted in 2014 of a criminal sex act for forcible compulsion while using a firearm and sentenced to nine years in prison. After getting out of prison in 2019, he was re-incarcerated after multiple parole violations. He was released again in June of 2022.

Last November, Dukes was arrested for criminal trespass and criminal contempt, accused of violating an order of protection. Last May, Dukes pleaded guilty to criminal contempt for disobeying the previously issued court order.

Dukes was placed on probation. In addition, he was issued a new order of protection, which he is accused of violating the day of the murder.

Dukes also has an arrest warrant in Gates and a warrant for resisting and obstructing an officer in the state of Wisconsin.