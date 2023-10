PALMYRA, N.Y. — A man is under arrest after Wayne County deputies say he stole a vehicle from a Palmyra lumber business.

David Kennett, 23 of Palmyra, is charged with grand larceny and criminal mischief. Deputies say that Kennett used bolt cutters to cut the chain of the gates of Santelli Lumber, then drove away with a vehicle on Sept. 4.

Kennett was issued an appearance ticket for Palmyra Town Court and released.