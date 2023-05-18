MCSO: Man arrested for threatening to shoot Penfield town judge

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested for threatening a Penfield town justice.

On Tuesday, sheriffs responded to Penfield Town Court at 11:30 a.m. for the threats. Their investigation showed that Greece resident Geoffrey Irwin, 40, called the court, identified himself, and said he wanted to speak to someone about his upcoming case.

Officials say during the call, Irwin became upset and threatened to shoot the judge. Officials say out of caution the deputies decided to secure the perimeter. Irwin was arrested on Wednesday as he arrived to Penfield Town Court for his previously scheduled hearing.

Police says Irwin is charged with making a terroristic threat, second-degree aggravated harassment, and making a threat of mass harm.

Irwin was arraigned in Webster Town Court and brought to the Monroe County Jail on $10,000 cash, $20,000 partial bond, and $30,000 secured bond.

The Town of Penfield and Penfield Central School District assisted MCSO during this investigation.