Man arrested for trying to choke woman in Arcadia

ARCADIA, N.Y. — A Wayne County man is accused of attacking a woman and deputies.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Rodney Goodrich Jr., 36 of Arcadia, tried to choke a woman, slammed her against the wall and the ground several times, and took her phone to stop her from calling 911. Deputies say it happened inside his home on Fairville Maple Ridge Road on Saturday night.

Deputies say that Goodrich fought with deputies when they came to his home to take him into custody. He is charged with harassment, criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and resisting arrest.

Goodrich was taken to Wayne County Jail and arraigned. He will appear in court in the Town of Arcadia later.