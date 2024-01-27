Man arrested, found in Tennessee after months of searching

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Tennessee man is back in Wayne County after fleeing the state following an assault last spring.

Details are limited, but the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Merz is facing multiple charges including obstruction of breathing, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies tell News10NBC it took several months to track down Merz, who they say fled to his mother’s house in Tennessee.

He’s expected to make an appearance in Ontario Court in the near future.