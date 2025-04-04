Man arrested in Batavia fire that killed a 10-year-old boy in February

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department said an arrest has been made in connection to the fire on Vine Street in Batavia that killed a 10-year-old boy in February.

The fire happened on Feb. 6. Police say Javarius Williams, along with two other children, were found to have been left alone when the fire broke out. All three of them were brought to the hospital after being rescued by police and firefighters, where Williams died from his injuries.

Henry Banks, 55, was arrested on a sealed indictment warrant on charges of criminally negligent homicide and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Banks was arraigned in Genesee County Supreme Court and remanded to the custody of the Genesee County Jail and will appear in court at a later date.