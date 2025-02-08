Man arrested in connection to Maplewood Park mass shooting pleaded not guilty

Rochester, N.Y. — Niger Johnson, 21, was arraigned in court Saturday morning after his arrest in connection with a mass shooting in July at Maplewood Park.

Johnson is charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two people died and five others were injured in the shooting, which broke out as hundreds of people gathered for a community picnic.

Johnson was arrested on Friday morning.

Rochester Police have not accused Johnson of shooting anyone. They say he was among the at least nine people who fired guns that evening and at the 16 people who carried guns in the park.

The shooting killed 25-year-old Tyasia Manning and 33-year-old Phylicia Council, died.