Man arrested in fatal July 30 hit-and-run crash in Irondequoit

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — An arrest has been made in the July 30 hit-and-run accident on Empire Boulevard that claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters says the investigation led to identifying the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist, and the driver. Jason M. Bell, 51, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury incident resulting in death. He was arraigned today in Irondequoit Town Court.

Police responded to the crash at about 6:25 p.m. July 30. They said the driver of a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle had been killed and the other vehicle fled from the scene before police got to the scene. They later identified the victim as Achaz S. Walker, 35, of Rochester, and reported that the vehicle involved was believed to be a black Chevrolet Silverado 2500.

Several witnesses provided key details that led to many successful leads, Peters said. The New York State Police and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and throughout the investigation.