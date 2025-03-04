Man arrested in Rochester now in ICE custody after pleading guilty to reentering country illegally

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was sentenced to time served and transferred to the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after pleading guilty to illegally reentering the United States on Tuesday.

Rolando Antonio Rosado, 59, from the Dominican Republic, was deported from the United States in 2004. He pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States near Laredo, Texas in 2014.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire said that on June 2000, an immigration judge ordered Rosado removed in absentia but he did not surrender to authorities. On October 2003, Rosado was arrested by the Rochester Police and charged with criminal possession of a weapon. He was then deported in April 2004.

In 2014, he illegally reentered the U.S. and in September of 2024, authorities found him in Western New York.