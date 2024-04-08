Man arrives at RGH with gunshot wound; police believe shooting happened in Jerrold/Fernwood area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting Monday, after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said a 22-year-old man arrived by private vehicle at Rochester General Hospital around 5:45 p.m. they say he had at least one gunshot wound to the lower body. They said the wound was not life-threatening, and he quickly received medical treatment.

Police said the victim is offering “little cooperation,” they believe the shooting to have happened somewhere in the area of Jerrold Street and Fernwood Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.