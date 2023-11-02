Man beaten during carjacking; Truck found at Durand Eastman Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say several people beat a 31-year-old man and stole his truck on the city’s west side on Wednesday just before midnight. Officers later found his truck at Durand Eastman Park.

RPD responded to the carjacking on Middlesex Road off Humboldt Street and met with the victim, an Irondequoit resident. He wasn’t seriously injured and declined medical care.

RPD says there are no suspects in custody but they’re continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 911.