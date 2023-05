ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A 38-year-old man is recovering after police say he was beaten early Saturday morning.

Police responded to Conkey Avenue at 3 a.m. for the report of a man shot.

Officers say they found a man who was not shot – but rather beaten. Police say the beating happened on Jewel Street.

The man was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

Police are still looking for suspects.