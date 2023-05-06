Man being treated for serious injuries after being shot on Norton Street Saturday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police Officers went to a local hospital after receiving the report of a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle on Saturday at 3 p.m. The gunshot victim is a 37-year-old man from the city, his injuries are serious, but not life- threatening.

So far the investigation suggests the shooting happened on Norton Street between Portland Avenue and Carter Street.

There are no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.