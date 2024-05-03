Man charged after 2023 fatal hit-and-run in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in August 2023 in Sodus.

A Wayne County grand jury indictment unsealed Friday charged Kyle R. Laskowski with operator leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death. The indictment stems from a late August 2023 crash on Lake Road in the town of Sodus, in which 46-year-old Joshua Clark was struck and killed.

Laskowski was arraigned before Wayne County Judge Arthur Williams and is to return to court June 4.

New York State Police investigated the crash