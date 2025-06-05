Man charged after fights force RTS Transit Center to close early

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fights on Wednesday night forced the RTS Transit Center on St. Paul Street to close and stop all bus services an hour early.

Dozens of officers rushed to the transit center around 10:45 p.m. for reports of several groups of teens fighting. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw several of them detained. Rochester Police confirmed that an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged with menacing.

RPD says there were no reported injuries. The transit center normally closes at midnight and it reopened on Thursday morning.