Man charged after homemade explosive device detonates in Yates County

YATES COUNTY, N.Y. – An explosion was heard in Yates County, and a man faced charges on Friday.

Penn Yan police said people heard the loud explosion on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. on East Elm Street. Neighbors reported that debris hit their houses.

Officers responded and found pieces of what appeared to be a detonated homemade explosive device.

Damon Walker was found with two 12-gauge shotgun shells. Police said he resisted arrest and caused damage inside the Penn Yan Police Department.

The 33-year-old is charged with criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration.

