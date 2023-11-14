Man charged in beating death of 61-year-old on Jay Street

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of brutally beating a 61-year-old man to death over the summer in Rochester appeared in court for the first time on Tuesday.

Quintel Crockton was arraigned in Rochester City Court Tuesday morning. He’s charged in the beating death of 61-year-old Terran Felder. Investigators say the 39-year-old beat Felder to death outside and inside a store on Jay Street in August.

Crockton was arrested Monday on Lyell Avenue, just blocks away from where Felder was murdered. Police said video shows Crockton repeatedly kicked and punched Felder in the head and body.

Crockton is due back in court on Friday.