Man charged in Rochester double shooting after hours-long investigation in Brockport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 18-year-old is facing charges after a double shooting on Rochester’s northeast side led to an hours-long investigation in Brockport.

One victim, a 17-year-old girl, remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. City resident Michael Garcia is charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of shooting the girl and man in his 30s on Wednesday morning on Alphonse Street.

When officers arrived at the scene just after midnight, they found the man on a porch with multiple gunshot wounds and the girl inside a home, shot at least once. An ambulance rushed them both to Strong Memorial Hospital. The man is expected to survive.

Rochester Police eventually got the description of a getaway car possibly used in the shooting. According to RPD, a Brockport Police officer recently interacted with a car that matched the description. The officer tracked down that car to an apartment on North Main Street in Brockport.

News10NBC saw a SWAT team surround that apartment with guns drawn and take three people away in handcuffs during the daytime on Wednesday. According to RPD, officers and deputies detained multiple people after they left the apartment and detained more people while searching the apartment.

RPD says that a SWAT team and detectives found evidence of the shooting inside the apartment. Police say they arrested Garcia after almost 24 hours of investigating. Garcia was one of the people detained at the Brockport apartment.

Garcia will be arraigned on Thursday morning in Rochester City Court.