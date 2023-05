STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. – A Painted Post man is in jail, accused of stabbing a victim earlier this year.

Eric Powers, 35, allegedly stabbed the victim in the town of Erwin in February. The victim was seriously injured, but survived.

Powers was arrested May 4. He was charged with felony first-degree assault.

He was remanded to jail without bail due to being an alleged fugitive from Virginia, according to deputies.