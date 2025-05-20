Man charged in murder of his son and Rochester woman faces new charge

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The man accused of killing his son and a Rochester woman in Syracuse in March is facing a new charge.

David Huff has been indicted on attempted murder after police said he pointed a shotgun at his stepfather the night of the double murder, our Syracuse NBC affiliate reports.

Huff’s son, 11-year-old Jeremiah Huff, was a sixth grader in the North Syracuse School District. The Rochester woman, 32-year-old Yeraldith Tschudy, was his girlfriend, according to police.

The shooting happened on Roney Road, a side street off State Route 11.