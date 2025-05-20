Man charged in murder of his son and Rochester woman faces new charge
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The man accused of killing his son and a Rochester woman in Syracuse in March is facing a new charge.
David Huff has been indicted on attempted murder after police said he pointed a shotgun at his stepfather the night of the double murder, our Syracuse NBC affiliate reports.
Huff’s son, 11-year-old Jeremiah Huff, was a sixth grader in the North Syracuse School District. The Rochester woman, 32-year-old Yeraldith Tschudy, was his girlfriend, according to police.
The shooting happened on Roney Road, a side street off State Route 11.