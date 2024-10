FARMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have charged a man with arson after last weekend’s house fire in Ontario County.

Troopers say Zachary Fisher recklessly caused the fire that burned down a home on Wheatstone Drive in Farmington around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Fisher is charged with fourth-degree arson which is a felony. He was issued an appearance ticket. He’s due in court Nov. 26.