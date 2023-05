LYONS, N.Y. — New York State Police said a Wayne County man beat a woman with a two-by-four piece of lumber.

Alejandro Villarreal, 32 of Williamson, is charged with assault. Troopers say he beat the woman on May 11 around the CSX Railroad in Lyons. After an investigation, Villarreal was arrested a week later, on May 18.

Villarreal was taken to the Wayne County Jail and arraigned.