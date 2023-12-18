Man charged with breaking into Rochester restaurant and getting away in stolen car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Rochester Police say he broke into a restaurant on Lexington Avenue Sunday night and got away in a stolen Hyundai.

Ruben Rodriguez, 39, is charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and petit larceny. Investigators say he broke into Min’s Chinese Restaurant through the front window and stole the cash register. RPD has estimated the total damage to the building as over $1,000.

Officers say they spotted the stolen Hyundai on Chili Avenue near Thurston Road around 1:30 on Monday morning. The car failed to stop which led to a several-minute-long chase.

According to officers, the chase ended on Lyell Avenue when the Rodriguez parked the car and ran from it. He was taken into custody on Rockview Terrace and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

RPD says the car had damage consistent with being stolen. Officers also say Rodriguez tried to give them an incorrect name to hide his warrants. He had warrants from Rochester City Court because of his arrest in July, accused of burglarizing two other business and possessing stolen property while in stolen vehicle.