Man charged with buglary and assault after massive search in Hilton

HILTON, N.Y. — A man is in custody after a massive search in Hilton overnight following a burglary and assault.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says they were called for family trouble at a two-apartment complex at around 1 a.m. When deputies arrived, the suspect fled on foot and deputies tracked him down using drones and a K-9 unit.

Joseph Ortiz-Serrano is now facing burglary, strangulation, assault, and other charges. There’s no word yet on the condition of the victim. We’ve reached out for more information.