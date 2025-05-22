Man charged with deadly beating of 76-year-old with dementia on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of punching and kicking a 76-year-old man to death on a porch on Norton Street on the city’s northeast side.

U.S. marshals arrested city resident Peter Scott, 35, on Wednesday morning in the murder of Valeri Brintev. Rochester Police say the beating happened on Dec. 27 around 3 p.m. and Brintev died in the hospital in early February.

RPD investigators say Scott hit Brintev repeatedly in his head and body. They say Brintev had dementia and went onto Scott’s porch because he was confused about where he was. Brintev used a walker and lived nearby.

Scott, who was arrested at the RTS Transit Center, is charged with first-degree manslaughter. He was arraigned in Chili Town Court and had bail set at $100,000 or $300,000 bond. Scott was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will appear in Rochester City Court on Friday for a preliminary hearing.